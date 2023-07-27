DarrowEverett Adds Michael J. Raposa as Associate Attorney

DarrowEverett welcomes Associate Michael J. Raposa to its Private Wealth Services and Tax Practice Groups. Raposa advises individuals and businesses on estate planning, wealth and asset preservation planning, and tax mitigation strategies. His tax work includes extensive involvement with the structuring and sale of real estate investment assets. He works with managers, accountants, and in-house counsel of companies to resolve a variety of tax-related issues, from business formation, to restructuring and to optimizing federal income tax deductions. Prior to joining DE, he had spent nearly four years working at a large Boston-based firm.