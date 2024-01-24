Kevin Constantine is an Associate in DarrowEverett’s Corporate and Business Transactions Practice Group. Kevin represents companies and private equity firms in corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing rounds, and fund formation Additionally, Kevin advises clients across a broad range of corporate and investment transactions. Advising on deals and transactions of all sizes, Kevin manages deal flow with teams that include both legal and business specialists across both the B2B and B2C spaces.
DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Associate Kevin Constantine to The Firm
