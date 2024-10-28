DarrowEverett LLP Welcomes Sarah Oster Kelly

Sarah Oster Kelly is an attorney in DarrowEverett’s Private Client Group with a focus on divorce and family law, probate and fiduciary litigation, and trusts and estates. In family court, she handles cases involving divorce, alimony, child custody, child support, relocation, and various other family law disputes. Beyond her legal work, Sarah has served on the Board of Directors for the Northern Rhode Island Boys and Girls Club for over a decade. She is also a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association Executive Board and Co-Chair of the Rhode Island Bar Association Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.