DarrowEverett Welcomes Partner Sean Coffey

Sean Coffey is a Practice Leader in our Energy & Infrastructure and Environmental Practice Groups with over 20 years of experience in public-private partnerships. He helps state and local governments modernize facilities, including wastewater plants and schools, while collaborating with private developers on projects like hydropower and offshore wind in Rhode Island. Known for innovative problem solving, Sean aligns client objectives with regulatory requirements to ensure project success. Actively involved in his community, he has chaired the Rhode Island House’s Special Legislative P3 Commission and held leadership roles in several organizations, earning recognition for his contributions to infrastructure and preservation.