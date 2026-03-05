David Hill Named Partner at Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP

Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP is pleased to announce that David Hill, CPA, MST, has been recently admitted as Partner. Dave joined Sansiveri in 2023 and most recently served as a Principal in the tax department. With more than a decade of experience, he works closely with businesses and individuals in real estate, healthcare, trusts and estates, and partnership taxation. Clients appreciate Dave’s thoughtful guidance, approachable style, and commitment to mentoring the next generation of tax professionals.