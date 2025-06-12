David Sisson Architecture Continues Growth with Hire of Architect Steven Gilbert, AIA

David Sisson Architecture has welcomed Steven Gilbert, AIA to the firm as Project Manager. A registered architect and alumnus of NEIT and Roger Williams University, Steven brings over 14 years of architectural experience to the firm, including an extensive background in managing institutional, educational and commercial design projects for clients including Harvard and TripAdvisor.

Steven is a member of the American Institute of Architects and the Boston Society of Architects. He is also a proud serving member of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue as a Structures Specialist. Steven’s strong leadership, design and project management experience bolster the firm’s capabilities and capacity as DSA continues to expand in the multifamily and commercial development markets.