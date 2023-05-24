David Sisson Architecture welcomes Stephen Dargo, AIA as Senior Project Manager

David Sisson Architecture is excited to welcome Stephen Dargo, AIA to the firm as Senior Project Manager. A registered architect, Stephen brings over 20 years of experience practicing architecture in NYC, working on projects for clients including Uber, Time Inc, ABInbev, Warby Parker and MetLife as well as working on historic restoration projects for the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum. He has also been an Assistant Adjunct Professor of Architecture at the New York City College of Technology since 2017.

Stephen will be applying his experience and skills first to several large historic adaptive reuse projects David Sisson Architecture is currently working on, including the redevelopment of the former Woonsocket Middle School, the Wyoming Mills and the Flint Mills in Fall River, MA.