DBR encourages bank lobbies to limit access during ‘pause’

PROVIDENCE – As the two-week state “pause” continues, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation’s Division of Banking is recommending that financial institutions limit lobby access and services.

In a statement on Dec. 3, the department said banks and credit unions can remain open, but “strongly encouraged” they use drive-up and walk-up services and ATMs as alternatives to in-person lobby offerings.

Those that keep lobbies open must limit customers to 20% of total capacity with no more than one customer per 100 square feet until the pause ends on Dec. 13. Continued social distancing and sanitation is required even after the pause ends.

Pawtucket Credit Union previously announced plans to temporarily close one branch and limit lobby access at four others due to staffing shortages.

- Advertisement -

As of Nov. 30, Centreville Bank has limited lobby services to appointment-only, according to a bank spokesman.

HarborOne Bank on Nov. 27 also announced plans to switch to drive-thru access only in all but its Boston and Quincy, Mass., branches.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.