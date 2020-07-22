DBR’s COVID-19 transparency portal now shows if businesses come back into compliance with state rules

PROVIDENCE – The transparency portal on the R.I. Department of Business Regulation’s website listing businesses that received orders to shut down from the R.I. Department of Health for not implementing safety measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic has now made public subsequent notices of compliance, which allow them to reopen.

The portal notes five businesses – Harris Bar and Grill of Coventry, Georgia’s Family Restaurant of Central Falls, the Medical Office of Dr. Daniel Hochberger of East Providence, and Avenue Grille and the Medical Office of Dr. Anthony Farina Jr., both of North Providence – received immediate compliance orders between July 3-17. They were all forced closed until they implemented new COVID-19 safety initiatives put forth by the state.

On Wednesday, the portal, in addition to the original immediate closure orders, now notes publicly that each of those businesses have since received compliance notices, meaning they were permitted to reopen their respective operations after a follow-up state inspection. The dates of those notices that were issued range between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the portal.

Providence Business News on July 20 spotlighted that the portal on DBR’s website had previously only listed compliance orders, showing businesses’ noncompliance with state mandates. At the time, it did not show whether or not if the businesses had since met the safety requirements to the state’s satisfaction, even though at least two businesses – Avenue Grille and Harris Bar and Grill – had since reopened.

RIDOH spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said on July 20 the compliance orders are historical documents, and RIDOH is unable to change them. But, Wendelken said at the time individuals who had questions about the standing of an establishment could contact RIDOH directly.

On Wednesday, Wendelken said in an email to PBN that the change was made to include the compliance notices to the portal because RIDOH wants to “make sure that the situation is as clear to the public as possible.”

Twelve total businesses have received compliance orders from the state as of Wednesday, according to the portal.

