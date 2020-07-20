DBR’s COVID-19 transparency portal shows noncompliance, but not if businesses have since been cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has ramped up its enforcement in making sure businesses comply with the new safety regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19 and now has a transparency portal to put noncompliant businesses on notice.

But the portal still leaves the public in the dark as to whether or not businesses have since met the state’s satisfaction upon further inspection and be allowed back in operation.

The portal on the R.I. Department of Business Regulations’ website notes that, as of Monday, 12 businesses have received compliance orders from the R.I. Department of Health between June 23 and July 17. Five of those businesses received “immediate” orders, meaning they were forced closed by the state until the establishments implement the new safety measures.

Two businesses that have received immediate orders are health care practices. The Medical Office of Dr. Daniel Hochberger in East Providence and Medical Office of Dr. Anthony Farina, Jr. in North Providence received their orders July 16 and July 17, respectively. Another other business, Central Falls-based Georgia’s Family Restaurant, received its order July 16.

But the two businesses already on record with the state prior to Monday that received “immediate” orders, North Providence-based Avenue Grille and Harris Bar and Grill in Coventry, have since reopened. Harris Bar and Grill reopened four days after being forced closed July 3, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Avenue Grille, which received its immediate order July 8, reopened July 14, owner Kevin Carbone told Providence Business News Friday.

However, the DBR site only notes the original compliance orders that forced the restaurants’ closures – which state the businesses are ordered closed until they meet the guidelines. It neither offers any acknowledgement that the businesses have met the necessary requirements for safe operation, nor does it note that businesses have been allowed by the state to reopen.

Due to the lack of an update on the site showing that businesses have since been cleared, owners have had to address confused customers, with even one owner caught by surprise that the site had not been updated to show that his business was allowed to reopen.

Harris Bar and Grill owners Deborah and Dennis Colicchio told WLNE-TV ABC 6 July 9 that they received several calls from customers checking to see if their restaurant was back in business and were unsure then why DBR’s website did not update to show they were now in compliance. Dennis Colicchio did not immediately respond to requests for comment from PBN.

Carbone only heard about the DBR site not having been updated regarding Avenue Grille when a PBN reporter told him Friday that the original immediate compliance order against the restaurant was still showing. He strongly believes that the website should show that his business is now in compliance.

“They should let everybody know that it’s all up to date,” Carbone said. “They should put it on there to let people know that everything is good and that I passed the inspection.”

DBR spokesperson Brian Hodge said in an email July 15 that it is only the department’s policy to post the compliance orders online and “not necessarily [the businesses’] compliance or current status.”

DBR did not immediately respond to further questions by PBN if the state plans on updating the transparency portal in order to highlight the fact that businesses who were cited by the state for noncompliance have been given the OK after further inspection.

“Compliance Orders are historical documents, so we would not be able to change them,” said RIDOH spokesman Joseph Wendelken told PBN Monday. “If anyone has any questions about the standing of an establishment, they can always reach out to us.”

Carbone also claimed that an inspector apologized for not noticing in prior inspections safety measures that were already in place at Avenue Grille – such as having hand sanitizers on tables.

Regarding enforcement, DBR recently hired 30 new inspectors, Hodge said, and they were selected from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s Skills for Rhode Island program. The task force, which was trained under DBR, is made up of three units, Hodge said – questions and complaints, inspections and enforcement.

Hodge also said DBR works closely with RIDOH inspectors and “other state agencies” depending on the nature of the complaint against, or inspection of, a particular business.

This story has been update to include COVID-19 compliance data from the Department of Business Regulations.