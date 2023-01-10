DBVW Architects Promotes Moises Valcarcel Gonzalez to Job Captain

DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Moises Valcarcel Gonzalez to Job Captain. With his love for adaptive re-use and historic preservation, Moises has served as a key member of project teams for the Eagle Mill Redevelopment project and the historic North Kingstown Town Hall renovation. In the office, his passion for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion has made him an invaluable member of the DBVW team for advancing the firm’s commitment to DEI.
