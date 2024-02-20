DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Pedro Ortiz to Job Captain. Pedro has played a key role in projects such as additions and renovations to the Dunn’s Corner and Springbrook Elementary Schools in Westerly, RI, Lowell Community Health Center in Lowell, MA, and Avon Town Hall in Avon, MA.
DBVW Architects Promotes Pedro Ortiz to Job Captain
