DBVW Architects welcomes Anna Mouraleva to the team

DBVW Architects, one of the largest architectural firms in Rhode Island, providing services throughout New England, welcomes Anna Mouraleva. While at DBVW, Anna will have the opportunity to assist different project teams on varying project types and has already proven to be an important member of the firm.

Anna comes to DBVW with strong design skills and experience working at architecture firms in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Having received her architecture degree from RISD, she is thrilled to be back in Rhode Island. Since joining the firm, Anna has been working on two different design studies for Town Halls in North Kingstown, RI and Norton, MA.