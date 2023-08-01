DBVW Architects Welcomes Justine Aho, Designer

Justine Aho joins DBVW Architects as a Designer after completing the graduate program at Roger Williams University, where she received her Master of Architecture degree as well as her Bachelor of Science in Architecture with a Minor in Urban Studies. Throughout her design education, she sought to gain a deep understanding of architecture’s ability to impact communities and is excited to apply this passion to future projects. Aho gained experience as an architectural intern in offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire before joining the DBVW team. Since starting, Aho has worked on the design of a private residence, as well as projects at St. Clare – Newport and St. Mary’s Church in Pawtucket, RI.