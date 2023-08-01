DBVW Architects Welcomes Tia Miller, Designer

Tia Miller joins DBVW Architects as a Designer with a Master of Architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design and a Bachelor’s Degree in interior design from the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning. Miller has held a number of architectural and interior internships, working in offices in Boston, Seattle, Houston, and Chicago, before moving to Providence. With a Certificate of Collegiate Teaching in Art + Design, Miller has held various teaching roles such as graduate teaching assistant and a Youth Continuing Education Instructor in Interior Design at RISD. Since joining the team, Miller has worked on the Real Art Ways project in Hartford, CT, as well as the new Female Youth Residential Facility for the RI Dept. of Children, Youth, and Families.