DBVW Architects Welcomes Xueyun Zou, LEED GA, Designer

Xueyun (Emma) Zou, LEED GA, comes to DBVW Architects after graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence in 2022 with a Master of Architecture. Xueyun brings experience working in architecture offices in Massachusetts and Maine before returning to Rhode Island. She is currently working on the Avon Town Hall project in Avon, MA, and the new Biomedical Science Building at the University of Rhode Island.