Jennifer Space, Associate AIA, LEED AP, recently joined DBVW as a Senior Project Manager, bringing over 15 years of experience in planning, design and construction projects for a range of client types. She earned a Master of Architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design as well as a Bachelor of Science from Long Island University. Jen is a past president of AIA Rhode Island and previously served on the AIA RI Design Committee. She is currently working on the new Female Youth Residential Facility for the Rhode Island Department of Children and Youth Families.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move DBVW Welcomes Jennifer Space, Associate AIA, LEED AP, Senior Project Manager
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.