Deadline to apply for PBN’s Diversity & Inclusion awards program extended to Oct. 21

PROVIDENCE – The deadline to apply to PBN’s 2020 Diversity & Inclusion awards program has been extended to Oct. 21.

The program will recognize leaders who have made significant strides implementing diversity and inclusion within their organizations, including their work on talent pipelines, talent development, leadership accountability, supplier diversity and work in the community. The program will honor leaders in the education, financial services, health care, insurance services, legal services and nonprofit sectors, as well as a leader at a social- service agency.

PBN will also honor an individual as Overall Diversity Champion this year, recognizing individual efforts to address issues and find solutions with regard to diversity and inclusion within an organization and in the community.

Winners will be honored at a virtual ceremony on Dec. 10. The event will also include a panel discussion on the struggles, successes and best practices in implementing successful diversity and inclusion programs.

