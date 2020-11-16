DEM announces $1.6M in grants for public trail projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management is seeking applicants for $1.6 million in federal funding for recreational trail projects, the agency announced on Monday.

The funding, which comes through the R.I. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration under the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century, is available as a matching grant for up to 80% of a $100,000 project cost. Funds can be used for developing new public trails, improving or restoring existing trails as well as adjacent facilities and linkages. Local, state and nonprofit organizations and Native American tribes are eligible to apply.

The DEM will hold an online, pre-application workshop at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. More details are available online at www.dem.ri.gov/programs/planning/grants/index.php. Applications are due by Jan. 28 with awards expected to be announced in February.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -