DEM announces availability of $3M for climate-resilience projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday said $3 million in matching grants is available for climate-resilience projects for government and nonprofit groups.

Applicants are allowed to request between $25,00 and $500,000. The DEM also said it will consider exceptions for projects up to $750,000 in matching funds.

The funds come from the Climate Resilience Fund, which in turn was funded by the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond.

Projects must be investments to protect vulnerable coastal zones, rivers and stream floodplains and related habitats, in the face of climate change impacts, DEM said in its request for proposals.

Projects may be either nature-based solutions or removal, relocation or redesign of infrastructure. Applicants must provide at least 25% of the project, which includes goods and services, in-kind contributions and cash.

Grants may help with costs for environmental consulting, engineering consulting, permitting, plantings, reforestation, landscaping construction materials, professional survey services, land acquisition in compliance with fund regulations, monitoring personnel costs related to the project and community engagement.

“In the past decade, Rhode Islanders have seen places we love eroded, flooded, degraded, and lost due to impacts of climate change,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “We are excited that these grants will enable us to work with governmental and nonprofit entities to protect our treasured habitats and advance a healthier, more resilient Rhode Island. … We are investing in our state to help ensure our communities are prepared for climate impacts now and in the future.”

Applications are due April 6, by 4 p.m.

More information on the application process may be found online. A public meeting will be held at the DEM headquarters on March 2 at 2 p.m. to discuss the RFP.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenhiem@PBN.com.