DEM awarded $263,502 air monitoring grant for Port of Providence

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management will receive $263,502 to monitor air-toxics emissions near the Port of Providence and characterize risk to the most highly affected populations, including surrounding environmental justice areas, schools and hospitals, the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Sept. 29. The Port of Providence is one of 11 air-toxics monitoring…