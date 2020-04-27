DEM awards $4.7M for wastewater-infrastructure projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has awarded $4.7 million in matching grants to 15 municipalities for wastewater-treatment-facility resiliency projects.

The grants announced on Monday cover 18 projects for a combined $10.5 million in construction costs. The funds come from the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond.

Grants ranged from $25,000 to $1 million.

Projects are designed to protect wastewater facilities from storm surge, winds and other natural hazards that are expected to increase due to climate change.

The three largest grants include:

• Westerly: $1 million to make improvements to the Westerly Wastewater Treatment Facility headworks to improve hydraulic capacity and grit removal.

• Narragansett: $635,000 to upgrade the Scarborough wastewater facilities outfall to better protect it from forces of more-intense coastal storms.

• Smithfield: $475,000 to construct a grit-removal system to protect the wastewater- treatment facility from sand and other inorganics commonly associated with elevated collection system flows – particularly in intense rainfalls.