DEM awards $4M in matching grants for outdoor recreational projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday announced $4.1 million in matching grants for outdoor recreational projects across the state, according to a news release.
Sixteen projects spanning 13 cities and towns were awarded grants through a competitive selection process which drew more than three times as many applications as there was funding available, the release stated. The 2022 grants were paid for through the proceeds of a $74 million green bond approved by voters in 2021 and will be matched by local contributions to generate more than $5 million for recreational project upgrades statewide.
Grant recipients and funding amounts are:
- $400,000 to Central Falls to improve the Jenks Park playground;
- $400,000 to Cranston to revitalize a park in the Knightsville neighborhood
- $400,000 to East Greenwich to redevelop Eldredge Park
- $400,000 to East Providence to renovate the Kent Heights Recreational Facility
- $400,000 to North Providence to develop a 5-acre property as the Coletti Athletic Complex
- $400,000 to Providence to build a new boardwalk and fishing dock in Roger Williams Park
- $400,000 to West Warwick to renovate and expand the Crompton Playground and Stephen Clarke Recreation Area
- $320,000 to Warwick to renovate the Apponaug Recreation Complex
- $312,500 to Woonsocket to acquire 1.37 acres of land to expand Cass Park
- $100,000 to Cumberland to improve the pump track at Diamond Hill Park
- $100,000 to East Greenwich to improve Academy Field
- $100,000 to North Providence for a new canoe and kayak launch on the Woonasquatucket River at Westcott Park
- $100,000 to Smithfield for a new splash pad at Deerfield Park
- $80,000 to Barrington to convert Chianese Field into pickleball courts
- $80,000 to Central Falls to improve the Louis C. Yip Soccer Field
- $71,580 to Richmond for a new dog park near Richmond Heritage Trail
Over the last five decades, the program, described as DEM’s most popular, has awarded nearly $89 million in grants to 550 projects and protected almost 50,000 acres of land. The release stated. Gov. Daniel J. McKee has proposed a $38 million bond in his fiscal 2023 budget to help fund the green economy and clean water projects, including more money for the outdoor recreational facilities grant program.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.