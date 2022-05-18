DEM awards $4M in matching grants for outdoor recreational projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday announced $4.1 million in matching grants for outdoor recreational projects across the state, according to a news release.

Sixteen projects spanning 13 cities and towns were awarded grants through a competitive selection process which drew more than three times as many applications as there was funding available, the release stated. The 2022 grants were paid for through the proceeds of a $74 million green bond approved by voters in 2021 and will be matched by local contributions to generate more than $5 million for recreational project upgrades statewide.

Grant recipients and funding amounts are:

$400,000 to Central Falls to improve the Jenks Park playground;

$400,000 to Cranston to revitalize a park in the Knightsville neighborhood

$400,000 to East Greenwich to redevelop Eldredge Park

$400,000 to East Providence to renovate the Kent Heights Recreational Facility

$400,000 to North Providence to develop a 5-acre property as the Coletti Athletic Complex

$400,000 to Providence to build a new boardwalk and fishing dock in Roger Williams Park

$400,000 to West Warwick to renovate and expand the Crompton Playground and Stephen Clarke Recreation Area

$320,000 to Warwick to renovate the Apponaug Recreation Complex

$312,500 to Woonsocket to acquire 1.37 acres of land to expand Cass Park

$100,000 to Cumberland to improve the pump track at Diamond Hill Park

$100,000 to East Greenwich to improve Academy Field

$100,000 to North Providence for a new canoe and kayak launch on the Woonasquatucket River at Westcott Park

$100,000 to Smithfield for a new splash pad at Deerfield Park

$80,000 to Barrington to convert Chianese Field into pickleball courts

$80,000 to Central Falls to improve the Louis C. Yip Soccer Field

$71,580 to Richmond for a new dog park near Richmond Heritage Trail

Over the last five decades, the program, described as DEM’s most popular, has awarded nearly $89 million in grants to 550 projects and protected almost 50,000 acres of land. The release stated. Gov. Daniel J. McKee has proposed a $38 million bond in his fiscal 2023 budget to help fund the green economy and clean water projects, including more money for the outdoor recreational facilities grant program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com