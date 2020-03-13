DEM awards $569.5K for water quality improvement and flood reduction projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has awarded $569,500 in matching grants to three projects to mitigate water pollution from stormwater and nonpoint sources and to reduce flooding, DEM announced Friday.

Nonpoint source pollution is pollution that comes from diffuse sources such as land runoff, precipitation, atmospheric deposition, drainage or seepage, according to DEM.

Funding for the grants come from the Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Water Act’s Section 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution program.

The projects are:

The Narrow River Stormwater BMP Installation in Indian Trail Neighborhood: Awarded a $400,000 grant of a total project cost of $1.2 million. The town of Narragansett will use the funds to conduct a project to treat stormwater for nitrogen and bacteria in the Narrow River watershed by directing stormwater through subsurface infiltration chambers located under the streets of the Indian Trail neighborhood.

The Bristol Police Station Stormwater Improvement Project: Awarded $133,800 of a total project cost of $223,000. The town will use the funds to complete planning and construct several stormwater-treatment management practices on the Bristol Police Station property. The project is expected to improve water quality and reduce downstream flooding at Tanyard Reservoir.

The Septic System Replacement at Portsmouth Public Works Garage: Awarded $35,700 of a total $59,500 project cost. The town will use the funds to replace an undocumented and failing septic system at the Portsmouth Public Works Garage.