DEM conserving 7.31 acres of coastal land on Winnapaug Pond in Westerly

WESTERLY – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management is conserving 7.31 acres of coastal land on Winnapaug Pond to protect valuable habitat, enhance coastal access, and help buffer nearby communities from climate change and sea level rise in a highly developed area. The DEM said the transaction was made possible by a $2.6 million grant

The DEM said the transaction was made possible by a $2.6 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Coastal Zone Management Program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The award enabled DEM to buy a conservation easement from the town of Westerly for the Sorensen property, a 6-acre undeveloped salt marsh, formerly the Water Wizz property along Atlantic Avenue on Winnapaug Pond.

“This federal funding will help protect Rhode Island’s natural resources while improving coastal resiliency and enhancing shoreline access to Winnapaug Pond,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

The town of Westerly and DEM’s Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve are developing a management plan for the property for a project to support public recreation on Winnapaug Pond, which is expected to be completed in November.

A restoration plan will be developed by the project team and Save The Bay that will include regrading the site, the removal of invasive plants and the planting of native vegetation, and stormwater management.

It will also include the creation of accessible and sustainable public access features, including permeable paths and a paddlecraft launch.

“This property represents a major win for coastal habitat preservation, climate resiliency, and public shoreline access,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM is grateful for the federal funding that helped bring this vision to life, and we deeply appreciate the partnership of [R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council], the town of Westerly, and Save The Bay in making this project a reality.”