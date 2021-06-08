DEM director Janet Coit stepping down, reportedly for U.S. Commerce role

PROVIDENCE – Janet Coit, director of the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, will depart her role on June 18, Gov. Daniel J. Mckee announced Tuesday.

Terrence Gray, the department’s deputy director for environmental protection, will serve as acting director of the department following Coit’s departure, the governor said.

Coit has led the department since 2011.

“Janet Coit has been a powerful advocate for our state’s environment, agriculture, parks, fisheries, and so much more. Her commitment to protecting our environment and addressing climate change will benefit Rhode Islanders for years to come,” McKee said in a statement. “Janet has connected countless Rhode Islanders and visitors to the natural wonders that our state has to offer, all the while improving customer services, sustainability, and morale within RIDEM. We are grateful for her public service and wish her all the best in her next endeavor.”

The Boston Globe previously reported that Coit will be joining former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, now U.S. Commerce Secretary, in the U.S. Department of Commerce, but it was not immediately clear in what capacity.

“Being at the helm of DEM for over 10 years was a great privilege, given the consequential nature of the department’s work to improve public health, quality of life, and the economy of Rhode Island,” Coit said. “I feel confident in the leadership and initiatives underway at DEM as I move on to my next chapter.”