DEM seeks purchase proposals for first parcel under Farmland Access Program

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has issued a request for proposals from farmers to purchase a 10-acre agricultural parcel in South Kingstown, the department announced Thursday.

The property is located on Liberty Lane.

The property is the first parcel to go forward under the Farmland Access Program, a program approved by voters as part of an environmental bond measure.

Under the program, DEM purchases a parcel of unprotected farmland from a willing seller, retains development rights and sells it to a farmer-buyer based on appraised fair market value. Applications will then be reviewed by a public advisory committee. DEM and the R.I. Agricultural Land Protection Commission retain development rights of the parcel following the sale.

Applicants must have operated or managed a farm business that has generated at least $5,000 annual gross farm revenues for at least two years. Applicants will be evaluated on farming experience, farm business experience and ability to finance the purchase.

The RFP may be viewed online.