Demand for dental care program growing, but funding isn’t

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

For more than 13 years, CareLink Inc. has traversed Rhode Island with a mobile dentistry practice, serving elderly, low-income patients in nursing homes who rely on Medicaid plans that only offer partial reimbursements for dental care. Some funding used to fuel the mobile dentistry clinic comes from the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts and through grants, according…