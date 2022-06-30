Demolition of abandoned Dorado Mill in Woonsocket to begin in July

WOONSOCKET – Asbestos and pest abatements have been completed at the abandoned Dorado Mill building at 719 River St. and plans to demolish the property may now move forward, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced June 22.

“The demolition of 719 River St. means a lot to my administration because it is something that we have collectively worked on for a very long time to help revitalize that area,” Baldelli-Hunt said in a statement.

“The city plans to demolish the site buildings and facilitate cleanup and redevelopment of the site to return the property to productive use. The city’s intent is to use the development of the site as a catalyst to help modernize and increase the aesthetic value of the River Street corridor, which is a linear strip of industrial factories, mills and auto repair facilities along the Blackstone River,” according to a November 2021 draft analysis of brownfields cleanup alternatives for the site completed by Fuss & O’Neill.

AAA Asbestos Abatement Co. of Johnston completed the asbestos and pest abatement work. The demolition phase of the project, which is expected to begin during the week of July 11, will be carried out by AAA Asbestos’ sister company AA Wrecking. The building demolition and cleanup of the site is expected to be complete within 60 days, Baldelli-Hunt said.

“Asbestos and pest abatements were critical steps in the life cycle of the 719 River St. project because they help to ensure the safety of construction workers and the public during the demolition phase,” Thomas Koback, city construction supervisor, said in a statement.

