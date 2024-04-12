Desiata Training aims to help people reach their full potential

Husband and wife duo Spencer and Maddy Desiata first met in a gym five years ago and bonded over a mutual love for health and wellness. That led to the personal trainers working together running fitness boot camps and classes. During the pandemic, the couple moved to conducting online fitness and nutrition coaching, while also

Husband and wife duo Spencer and Maddy Desiata first met in a gym five years ago and bonded over a mutual love for health and wellness. That led to the personal trainers working together running fitness boot camps and classes. During the pandemic, the couple moved to conducting online fitness and nutrition coaching, while also attending seminars and taking certification courses. When everything reopened, the Desiatas were prepared for their business venture, opening Desiata Training in downtown Warren in March 2023. It’s not only about lifting weights and breaking a sweat but “building connections and making fitness and health sustainable, accessible and, most importantly, fun for everyone,” Maddy Desiata said. “To create a welcoming environment where you feel motivated and inspired to reach your goals and build a lifestyle that you can stick with.” Desiata Training offers a range of personalized services, including one-on-one sessions, yoga classes, small groups, and nutrition support. “We believe in taking a holistic approach to wellness, addressing both the physical and mental aspects of fitness to help you achieve lasting results,” she said.