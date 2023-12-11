DESIGNxRI awards 10 businesses $172K in seed funding

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Ten local small businesses received $172,000 in seed funding from DESIGNxRI as part of the organization’s 2024 Design Catalyst Program, the design advocacy nonprofit announced Monday. The Design Catalyst program, led by DESIGNxRI and partners with CIC Providence, the city of Providence, R.I. Commerce Corp. and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s…