DESIGNxRI awards 10 businesses $172K in seed funding

DESIGNxRI HAS AWARDED 10 small businesses $172,000 in seed funding as part of the design advocacy organization's Design Catalyst Program.
PROVIDENCE – Ten local small businesses received $172,000 in seed funding from DESIGNxRI as part of the organization’s 2024 Design Catalyst Program, the design advocacy nonprofit announced Monday. The Design Catalyst program, led by DESIGNxRI and partners with CIC Providence, the city of Providence, R.I. Commerce Corp. and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s…


