DESIGNxRI provides seed grants to 8 design firms

PROVIDENCE – Eight local design businesses have received seed grants through DESIGNxRI’s 2022 Providence Design Catalyst program, the organization announced Thursday.

DESIGNxRI said it is in its sixth round of awarding grants to small design businesses from around the state to help boost growth in the design sector. The businesses, through the program, receive up to $17,500 in funding, a mentor and a business education program specifically for the design field.

Lisa Carnevale, DESIGNxRI’s executive director, said in a statement that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities like Design Catalyst ensure the health and vibrancy of the communities Rhode Islanders cherish. “Now more than ever, Rhode Island needs to support its small businesses,” Carnevale said. “In the Creative Capital, supporting, funding, and educating our design sector is an absolute imperative.”

The businesses that received seed funding are:

- Advertisement -

Alex Jacques Design

ASMR Homegoods

Jessica Dough Studio

K-zao Studio

Lillian Asterfield

Namu Future

Robinson Press

Soulita

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.