Diane Landi has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Diane has been with The Angell Pension Group, Inc. since 1987 and is a key member and director of the management team. She has over 35 years of experience in retirement plan administration and operational management. Diane is directly responsible for the efficiency metrics and monitoring of productivity of all key departments, as well as all service deliverables are met.

https://angellpensiongroup.com/leadership