Did state lawmakers make the right choice in the renaming of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport?

A three-year effort to rebrand Rhode Island’s largest airport finally came to fruition on June 16, when it was officially renamed Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

According to the R.I. Airport Corp., the Warwick airport was one of 32 mainland airports in the country identified by the Federal Aviation Administration without a city, region or state in its name.

Some lawmakers preferred that Providence be added in place of “Rhode Island.”

But airport operators support the new name, which they hope will increase the airport’s name recognition internationally.

The airport is named after the late Theodore Francis Green, a former governor and U.S. senator. The airport was previously identified as Hillsgrove State Airport before it was renamed T.F. Green Airport in 1938.