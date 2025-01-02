‘Dignity Bus’ for unhoused people to reopen in Woonsocket

By
-
WOONSOCKET CITY COUNCIL Vice President Valerie Gonzalez, left, and Michelle Taylor, an official at the nonprofit Community Care Alliance, stand with the “Dignity Bus.” The “Dignity Bus,” will be open at the Holy Family Church on South Main Street as early as Jan. 6, Gonazalez said. PBN FILE PHOTO/ PAUL J. SPETRINI

WOONSOCKET – A mobile shelter for unhoused people is set to reopen this month after the Woonsocket City Council renewed an operating lease with the nonprofit Community Care Alliance. The “Dignity Bus,” will be open at the Holy Family Church on South Main Street as early as Jan. 6, said City Council Vice President Valerie

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Start 2025 Strong: Prioritize Your Health with Screenings and Healthy Habits

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display