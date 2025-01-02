‘Dignity Bus’ for unhoused people to reopen in Woonsocket

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WOONSOCKET – A mobile shelter for unhoused people is set to reopen this month after the Woonsocket City Council renewed an operating lease with the nonprofit Community Care Alliance. The “Dignity Bus,” will be open at the Holy Family Church on South Main Street as early as Jan. 6, said City Council Vice President Valerie

WOONSOCKET – A mobile shelter for unhoused people is set to reopen this month after the Woonsocket City Council renewed an operating lease with the nonprofit Community Care Alliance.

The “Dignity Bus,” will be open at the Holy Family Church on South Main Street as early as Jan. 6, said City Council Vice President Valerie Gonazalez.

The city purchased the 45-foot-long coach with $150,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds in 2023. Woonsocket officials signed a six-month lease agreement in December 2023 to have CCA operate the bus.

But the bus has been dormant since May 31 after a lack of funding kept the contract from being renewed.

CCA has received $253,896 in grants to operate the bus, which can provide beds for up to 20 unhoused people. The funding will cover the bus' operations for nine months, said vice president of social health services for CCA. According to the resolution, CCA agrees to reopen and operate the bus at its own cost and at no cost to the city.

Most of the funds will be used for staffing the bus, which has two workers who work 10 hour shifts four days a week and 2 other workers who cover the remaining three days, Taylor said.

Also, each morning the bedding in the bus is cleaned and bedding is changed. Each person entering the bus is screened to ensure they can manage themself through the night before they are admitted, Taylor said. The council also passed a resolution creating a committee tasked with studying homelessness and making recommendations for possible solutions. The committee will have three members: City council vice president Denise Sierra, who will be the chairperson; councilwoman Valerie Gonzalez; and councilman Michael Dubois.