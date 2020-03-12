Diocese of Providence: Parishioners temporarily not obligated to attend Sunday church

PROVIDENCE – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence said Thursday that effective immediately parishioners will not be obligated to attend church on Sundays through March 29 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Church services will still be held across the Diocese as scheduled on Sundays, however the Most Rev. Thomas J. Tobin “hereby dispenses” parishioners “from the obligation” to attend Sunday mass, the Diocese said. Parishioners who are ages 60 and older, particularly those with “underlying health conditions, are especially encouraged to take advantage of this dispensation,” the Diocese said.

The Diocese also said pastors are to alter their schedules based on local conditions, while still meeting needs, especially regarding conducting weddings and funerals. Pastors and school administrators, the Diocese said, “should carefully evaluate” whether or not to hold any social events within a parish or school.