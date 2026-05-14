Diony Garcia, Promoted to Partner Conley Law & Associates

Diony Garcia has been promoted to Partner at Conley Law & Associates. Diony handles civil and criminal defense matters. In addition, Diony regularly advises municipal clients on matters concerning the Access of Public Records Act (APRA), the Open Meetings Act (OMA), and otherwise advises public bodies on process and procedural issues. Diony has also advised code enforcement officials and represented municipal clients in code enforcement actions in municipal, district, and superior courts. Diony is admitted to practice in Rhode Island and the United States Federal District Court of RI.