DiPrete buys assets of Mass. firm, brings on employees

PROVIDENCE – DiPrete Engineering has purchased the assets of Andrews Survey & Engineering Inc. and merged the staff with its own, the company said Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, the company said that it has brought on 12 of ASE’s employees, including Byron Andrews, who had previously served as ASE’s president. Andrews now serves as a vice president of land surveying with DiPrete.

The asset purchase included ASE’s equipment, files and good will, the company said.

DiPrete Engineering’s employees now total 75.

The company said that the office maintained by ASE in Uxbridge, Mass., is still in place, occupied by the former ASE employees and additional DiPrete Engineering team members.

ASE is a third-generation firm that was founded in 1978 as a surveying and planning resource for Blackstone Valley and has since expanded its database to include the Greater Boston, Worcester, and Providence regions, the company said. Their work in the past has included 500-acre surveys, construction layout of large building and site projects, and extensive residential surveys.

“Having Byron [Andrews’] family business join our family business will allow the legacy of their work to continue, as well as add their resources to more of New England,” said Dennis DiPrete, president of DiPrete Engineering. “Andrews’ clients, projects, and expertise are strong in the Worcester area and extend from the Cape to the [Route] 128 corridor.”