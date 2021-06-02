DiSanto, Priest & Co.’s Bill Pirolli Elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

Bill Pirolli, CPA/CFF/PFS, CGMA, Partner at Rhode Island-based accounting firm, DiSanto, Priest & Co., has been elected as Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the world’s largest member association representing the accounting profession. He will act as Chair through May 2022, working to elevate the CPA profession through student mentorship, technology initiatives, and service. Bill brings 40 years of experience in public accounting; he’s a former President of the RI Society of CPAs, past President of the Central RI Chamber of Commerce, and on the DiSanto Priest Charitable Foundation‘s Advisory Board.