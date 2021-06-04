DiSanto, Priest & Co.’s Pirolli elected board chair of American Institute of CPAs

PROVIDENCE – William R. Pirolli, partner at DiSanto, Priest & Co., has been elected as chairman of the board of directors of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the firm announced Wednesday.

Pirolli will serve as chairman until May 2022. The AICPA is the largest member association representing the accounting profession, the firm said.

“The firm congratulates Bill on this prestigious honor as he embarks on the next 12 months in his new role,” stated Emilio Colapietro, DiSanto, Priest & Co. managing partner. “With his unwavering dedication to the accounting profession, we couldn’t think of a better individual to serve as the beacon of progress for all CPAs and those looking to join the field.”

Pirolli was inaugurated into his role as board chairman during a ceremony on May 26. He had previously served as vice chair of the board over the past year.

“During the extraordinary challenges of the past year, we’ve seen firsthand how the profession has helped small businesses survive and adapt; I look forward to empowering all firms to achieve success in their field and equip them with the tools they need to succeed,” Pirolli said in a statement. “Strengthening our profession starts with students, and to attract the best and the brightest talent to become CPAs, we must continue to be relevant, exciting, and challenging.”