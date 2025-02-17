Dizon honored with Excellence in Equity Award by American Society of Clinical Oncology

PROVIDENCE – The American Society of Clinical Oncology recently announced that Dr. Don Dizon has earned the Excellence in Equity Award.

Dizon is director of the Pelvic Malignancies Program and Hematology-Oncology Outpatient Clinics for the Brown University Health Cancer Institute and is also director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital.

The Excellence in Equity Award recognizes those who make contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion in cancer care.

“This was unexpected, but a nice acknowledgment that efforts to reach others, whether ensuring opportunities are afforded to people equally or giving voice to the challenges experienced by underserved communities, remain important,” said Dizon, who is also a board member for the LGBTQ Cancer Network. “This quest for equity embodies what all Americans strive for – a better life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, afforded both fairly and justly. I am humbled and grateful to the American Society of Clinical Oncology for this award.”

