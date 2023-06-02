Do state leaders need to provide more financial support to Rhode Island’s ailing nursing home industry?

The 120-bed Charlesgate Nursing Center in Providence in May announced plans to close. If the state does not intervene, it would be the sixth nursing home in Rhode Island to shut down since the pandemic began.
Historically low Medicaid reimbursement levels have left many facilities struggling financially for years.
The pandemic has also strained staffing below mandated levels that have many nursing homes now bracing for massive state fines.
While state lawmakers are expected to provide some relief, the years of underfunding and chronic understaffing have industry leaders fearing more nursing homes will close. That could further strain overburdened, understaffed hospitals, they say.
