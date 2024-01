The 2024 election season is officially underway, with the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary next up following the recent Iowa caucuses.

Rhode Island’s presidential primary is April 2, with early voting beginning March 13. Election Day is Nov. 5.

For many voters, the choice is easy: They go with their party’s endorsed candidate.

For independents and others, a host of factors can influence their choices.

- Advertisement -

Where do you stand more than two months from Rhode Island’s primary?