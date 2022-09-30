Gov. Daniel J. McKee has proposed increasing the base annual salaries of 12 of his 13 cabinet directors with raises of between $3,000 and $25,000, depending on the department.

He originally proposed pay hikes of up to 43% for those department heads but scaled the increase back after claiming a misunderstanding of the state law governing such pay increases.

The governor claims the raises are needed to attract top-level talent and keep competitive with neighboring states.

The state Department of Administration can now forward a recommendation on the proposed hikes to the General Assembly, which would have 30 days to act.

- Advertisement -

If the General Assembly doesn’t act, then McKee’s proposal would take effect.

Do you support Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposed pay hikes for state department heads? Yes, R.I. needs to keep up with pay offered by neighboring states No, such increases should be done individually and be merit-based I’m not sure Results Vote