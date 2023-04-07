Do you support Providence’s creation of an ATV squad to crack down on illegal all-terrain vehicles?

Providence’s new mayor and police chief on April 5 said the city will step up its longstanding efforts to crack down on illegal all-terrain vehicles.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Police Col. Oscar L. Perez said the city will create a “community response team” dedicated to curbing the use of illegal street vehicles on city streets.

The new police unit will include a sergeant and four police officers who will conduct their own investigations and also work with law enforcement outside the city.

ATVs and other recreational vehicles have been prohibited on city streets since 2015. In 2017, the City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the seizure of illegal vehicles.

But the city has still struggled to control the use of illegal ATVs. In 2021 a series of violent incidents involving ATVs included one in which a woman was dragged from her car and brutally beaten after honking at a group of riders.

