Do you support Rhode Island’s planned COVID-19 vaccine passport app?

Rhode Island health officials say they will soon unveil a voluntary proof-of-vaccination cellphone app.

Thomas McCarthy, executive director of COVID Response for Rhode Island, on Dec. 1 said he expects the 401Health app will be ready for full-scale launch in “just the next couple of weeks.”

McCarthy said the state wants the app to be recognized for international travel, by regional partners and other states. He said it is being developed by the state because the paper vaccine cards that some people carry are easy to lose.

Other states, including Massachusetts, are developing similar apps, though not all are voluntary.

Gov. Danial J. McKee has said businesses will not be required to utilize the app.

