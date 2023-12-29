Do you support the hourly minimum wage hike in Rhode Island to $14 beginning Jan. 1 and to $15 in 2025?

The hourly minimum wage in Rhode Island increases by $1, to $14, on Jan. 1 and moves to $15 in 2025.
The increases were approved by state lawmakers in 2021. When the law was passed, Rhode Island’s minimum wage was $11.50.
Rhode Island is one of 22 states raising the minimum wage in 2024.
Employers in some states have pushed back against what they say are excessive increases. In California, Pizza Hut planned to lay off 1,200 delivery workers ahead of that state’s nearly 30% increase in its fast-food minimum wage, to $20 an hour.
