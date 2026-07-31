Do you support the proposed $25M Providence affordable housing bond that will appear on the November ballot?

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley is backing a proposed $25M affordable housing bond that will appear on the November city ballot?

The mayor says it would replenish a now-empty fund that has doled out $51 million for more than 2,000 housing units. “The $51 million that we’ve spent through the affordable housing trust fund has leveraged $800 million of construction in the city,” Smiley told Providence Business News.

The city bond request is separate from a $120 million statewide affordable housing bond that will also be on the November ballot.