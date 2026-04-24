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PROVIDENCE – Richard Ferruccio, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, didn’t mince words after learning Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. is leaving as director of the R.I. Department of Corrections. “We’re happy he’s gone,” the union president told Providence Business News Friday. “Unfortunately, the guy chose the path of not working together.” Gov.

WJAR-TV NBC 10. Ferruccio said union leaders had been aware of the expected departure for several days before the announcement and were not surprised.

PROVIDENCE – Richard Ferruccio, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, didn't mince words after learning Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. is leaving as director of the R.I. Department of Corrections. “We’re happy he’s gone,” the union president told Providence Business News Friday. “Unfortunately, the guy chose the path of not working together.” Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Salisbury’s departure during an interview Friday with

It was not immediately clear when Salisbury would formally step down, and no interim director has been named.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ferruccio said tensions with Salisbury stretched back to the beginning of his tenure in 2023, which he described as lacking collaboration with staff and union leadership.

“Our big frustration with him was that he had no interest in working together,” Ferruccio said. “We just want to be heard before staff or inmates get hurt.”

He said Salisbury’s leadership had worsened conditions inside the prison system.

“He destroyed what was once one of the best-run prisons in the country,” Ferruccio said. “There’s a lot that needs to be done to fix it.”

Salisbury was named interim director in January 2023 and was nominated as permanent director by McKee in 2024.

The R.I. Senate confirmed Salisbury with 32-4 vote on the final day of the 2024 legislative session despite union protests.

Friday's announcement comes after months of public warnings from the union about staffing shortages, rising violence and operational strain within the Department of Corrections.

In January, Ferruccio told PBN the system was facing what he called a “public safety issue,” citing more than 100 correctional officer vacancies, mandatory overtime shifts stretching up to 32 hours, and increases in assaults and use-of-force incidents.

In April 2024, Salisbury agreed to pay $200 to settle alleged ethics violations for failing to disclose out-of-state travel that was paid by third parties. Salisbury agreed to the payment after the R.I. Ethics Commission voted 4-2 in favor of the settlement, concluding Salisbury violated the state’s ethics code when he failed to disclose six out-of-state trips on his 2023 ethics form.

Ferruccio had previously questioned Salisbury’s appointment process, saying there was no nationwide search for a permanent director.

“He was at the right place at the right time, but he was the wrong guy for the job,” he said earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Ferruccio said the next leader of the department will inherit significant challenges and must prioritize collaboration with frontline staff.

“Whoever takes over has got big problems,” he said. “They’ve got to come in and fix this place.”

He said the department needs a reset built around communication and trust with staff.

“The next director needs all hands on deck,” Ferruccio said. “Listen to the staff. Four years ago, we were one of the safest-run prisons in the country.”

Ferruccio, who has worked in corrections for 42 years and plans to retire within the next few years, said he hopes to leave the system in better condition than he found it.

“I don’t want to leave this place worse than it started.”

He said the union hopes the McKee administration conducts a thorough search for Salisbury’s replacement and includes correctional officers in the process.

“We have optimism,” Ferruccio said. “We just want to be involved.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.