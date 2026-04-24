Salisbury stepping down as R.I. Department of Corrections director

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WAYNE SALISBURY Jr. is leaving his position as director of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. / COURTESY OFFICE OF DANIEL J. MCKEE

PROVIDENCE – Richard Ferruccio, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, didn’t mince words after learning Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. is leaving as director of the R.I. Department of Corrections. “We’re happy he’s gone,” the union president told Providence Business News Friday. “Unfortunately, the guy chose the path of not working together.” Gov.

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