Does Bally’s really need financial help from R.I.?

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BALLY'S CORP. says Rhode Island's indoor smoking ban, set to start in 2027, will reduce the number of patrons coming to the state's two casinos, so the company is asking Rhode Island to reimburse the casinos more for their marketing efforts to draw in more gamblers. / COURTESY BALLY'S CORP./JON DOUCETTE

Casino operator Bally’s Corp. is insisting that Rhode Island’s impending indoor smoking “ban” to start in 2027 will cut into future profits, and it wants more money from the state to bolster its marketing efforts to offset the losses. But some state officials are balking at Bally’s request despite Rhode Island’s outsized dependence on the

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